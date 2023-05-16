Rehri-puller dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A rehri-puller died in a road accident at Maloya on Sunday night. Sources said the rehri of 22-year-old Jiten, a resident of Maloya, was hit by a motorcycle being ridden by Bittu, a resident of Dadu Majra. A case has been registered. The victim is survived by his wife and two children. TNS

Biker killed in road accident

Chandigarh: A Hallo Majra man has died in a road accident. Complainant Dinesh Kumar claimed a car being driven by Kartik Bhatia (23), a Sector 46 resident, hit their bike at the Sector 31/ Industrial Area light point. Dinesh, who was riding pillion, and his friend Joginder fell onto the road and a tractor-trailer ran Joginder over. A case has been registered. TNS

Man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a Kaimbwala resident for cheating. Complainant Kulbir Singh of Kansal reported that the suspect, Harish, allegedly cheated him of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The police have registered a case. TNS

Chess festival from May 20

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Chess Academy will organise an open prize money children chess festival from May 20 to 21. All matches will be played under three age categories - U-15 (boys and girls), U-12 (boys and girls) and U-9 (boys and girls). A total of 39 players will be awarded. Those interested from the tricity can submit their entries with the organisers before May 17 on www.chandigarhchess.com. TNS

Cricket trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association, Chandigarh, will organise open trials to select U-23 women cricketers on May 17 (9 am) at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park. Player born in Chandigarh between September 1, 2000 and August 31, 2004, will be eligible to appear for the trials. A player should be a resident of Chandigarh. She should either born in Chandigarh or should be studying in CBSE/ICSE-affiliated school for the past two years (2021-22, 2022-23) or should possess a valid passport/voter card issued on or before September 1, 2022.