Rehri-puller dies in road accident

Chandigarh, March 8
A 50-year-old rehri-puller has died in a case of hit-and-run. A car sped away after hitting the rehri. Akashdeep, a resident of Kajheri, alleged that a vehicle hit the rehri his father Santosh Saroop was pulling on the Sector 42/43 road, leaving him severely injured.
He was rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station and started investigation.
