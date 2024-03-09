Rehri-puller dies in road accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

A 50-year-old rehri-puller has died in a case of hit-and-run. A car sped away after hitting the rehri. Akashdeep, a resident of Kajheri, alleged that a vehicle hit the rehri his father Santosh Saroop was pulling on the Sector 42/43 road, leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station and started investigation.

