DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Reinstate seven sacked workers, says federation

Reinstate seven sacked workers, says federation

Threatens to hold strike on July 9
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Federation of UT Employees and Workers stage protest at Bridge Market, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Vicky
Advertisement

Employees of the UT Administration, the Municipal Corporation and other departments staged a dharna in front of the office of the Social Welfare Department, Sector 17, against sacking of seven employees for not registering on Face App, which is used to mark attendance.

Advertisement

The sit-in was staged on a call given by the Federation of UT Employees and Workers Chandigarh. It was presided over by federation senior vice-president Rajendra Katoch. The protesters refuted the charge that the employees had not registered themselves on the app, the reason cited by the authorities for their sacking.

Addressing the protesters, federation general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi strongly condemned the dismissal of seven crèche workers and helpers. Joshi alleged that the officials of the department had vengeance against the crèche workers and helpers. “Earlier, they were merged with anganwadi staff, their salary was halved and facilities were withdrawn. Now, seven employees have been dismissed.”

Advertisement

The protesters gave a memorandum to the Chief Secretary through SDM (Central) Naveen, demanding reinstatement of ‘illegally’ dismissed employees.

Katoch said if the department did not cancel the ‘vindictive’ dismissal, the employees of all UT departments would suspend work on June 6 and hold a demonstration, adding that a complete strike would be held on July 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper