Reinstate seven sacked workers, says federation

Employees of the UT Administration, the Municipal Corporation and other departments staged a dharna in front of the office of the Social Welfare Department, Sector 17, against sacking of seven employees for not registering on Face App, which is used to mark attendance.

The sit-in was staged on a call given by the Federation of UT Employees and Workers Chandigarh. It was presided over by federation senior vice-president Rajendra Katoch. The protesters refuted the charge that the employees had not registered themselves on the app, the reason cited by the authorities for their sacking.

Addressing the protesters, federation general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi strongly condemned the dismissal of seven crèche workers and helpers. Joshi alleged that the officials of the department had vengeance against the crèche workers and helpers. “Earlier, they were merged with anganwadi staff, their salary was halved and facilities were withdrawn. Now, seven employees have been dismissed.”

The protesters gave a memorandum to the Chief Secretary through SDM (Central) Naveen, demanding reinstatement of ‘illegally’ dismissed employees.

Katoch said if the department did not cancel the ‘vindictive’ dismissal, the employees of all UT departments would suspend work on June 6 and hold a demonstration, adding that a complete strike would be held on July 9.