DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Relative of former Jathedar Tohra joins Congress in Amloh

Relative of former Jathedar Tohra joins Congress in Amloh

article_Author
Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The SAD leaders and workers who joined the Congress in the presence of former minister Kaka Randeep Singh.
Advertisement

The Congress got a boost in the Amloh Assembly segment on Monday as several SAD workers led by Harjit Singh Bittu Aujla, a relative of the late former Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra, joined the party.

Advertisement

Former Amloh legislator Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha inducted them into the party.

Advertisement

The leaders said they were dissatisfied with the SAD due to its “anti-Panthic policies”.

Advertisement

The former MLA welcomed them into the party, hoping their joining would strengthen the Congress in the area. He assured them due representation and honour in the Congress.

Block Congress president Jagvir Singh Salana welcomed the new entrants.

Advertisement

Those who joined the Congress included Jagwinder Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jagdev Singh, Surjit Singh, Darshan Singh, Jeevan Khan Panch, Dilwar Khan, Kulwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Ravinder Singh, Bhag Singh, Sharanjit Singh, Bhajan Singh, Amarjit Singh, America Khan, Nawab Khan, Dr Chopra, Avtar Khan, Gurchain Singh, Jatinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Mohan Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Rafiq Khan and Gurpreet Singh Dhillon

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts