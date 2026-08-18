Relative of former Jathedar Tohra joins Congress in Amloh

The Congress got a boost in the Amloh Assembly segment on Monday as several SAD workers led by Harjit Singh Bittu Aujla, a relative of the late former Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra, joined the party.

Advertisement

Former Amloh legislator Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha inducted them into the party.

Advertisement

The leaders said they were dissatisfied with the SAD due to its “anti-Panthic policies”.

Advertisement

The former MLA welcomed them into the party, hoping their joining would strengthen the Congress in the area. He assured them due representation and honour in the Congress.

Block Congress president Jagvir Singh Salana welcomed the new entrants.

Advertisement

Those who joined the Congress included Jagwinder Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jagdev Singh, Surjit Singh, Darshan Singh, Jeevan Khan Panch, Dilwar Khan, Kulwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Ravinder Singh, Bhag Singh, Sharanjit Singh, Bhajan Singh, Amarjit Singh, America Khan, Nawab Khan, Dr Chopra, Avtar Khan, Gurchain Singh, Jatinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Mohan Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Rafiq Khan and Gurpreet Singh Dhillon