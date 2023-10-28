Release Rs 75 lakh to complainant in extortion case: Court to police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

A local court has directed the police to release Rs 75 lakh on superdari to Bathinda-based businessman Sanjay Goyal, who had accused Sub-Inspector Naveen Phogat — then posted as the Additional SHO of the Sector-39 police station — of extortion. The police had booked Phogat and some other cops under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 386 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Goyal said Phogat and two other persons had forcefully taken Rs 1.01 crore from him. In the application filed through advocate Pritpal Singh Miglani, Goyal said the money was in police custody.