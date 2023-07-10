Relentless rain triggers flooding in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 9

The aftermath of the incessant rain has unleashed a series of distressing events here, leaving the city struggling to cope with widespread waterlogging.

The Ghaggar river was in spate. The Kaushalya Dam breached its danger mark, prompting the authorities to open the floodgates. Approximately 4,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam.

Declare holiday in schools, if required In view of the heavy rain in Haryana districts, the Director, School Education, has advised the Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula to declare holiday in schools (government/private) wherever necessary for the safety and security of students.

A cowshed in Morni collapsed during the rain, claiming the lives of 10 cows. A poultry farm in Raipur Rani was submerged, leading to the loss of hundreds of birds. The agricultural and animal husbandry sectors have suffered significant setbacks due to the inclement weather conditions.

Several sectors, including 19, 20, 12, 15 and 21, witnessed severe waterlogging, disrupting the normal life and posing challenges to residents. Rainwater entered a primary school in Sector 19.

Commuters traveling along the Baddi-Pinjore national highway had a harrowing time as a portion of the Mandawala bridge, located about 5 km from Baddi, collapsed. Travelers had to seek alternative routes to Kalka, Pinjore, Barotiwala and Mandhala.

For the past two days, floodwaters had submerged Barwala areas, including the Modern Complex Colony, causing significant hardship for residents.

Sk Nayyar, president, Citizens’ Welfare Association, said, “The current situation in Panchkula highlights the urgent need for enhanced infrastructure and preparedness to combat the repercussions of heavy rain, and prevent such devastating incidents in the future. The authorities concerned are urged to prioritise the need for an effective drainage system and disaster management strategies to safeguard the lives and property of the city’s inhabitants.”