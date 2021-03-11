Reliance Jio pays up Rs 5.84 cr to P'kula MC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula May 19

The local Municipal Corporation (MC), which has been struggling for a long time to recover dues running into crores from mobile companies for installing towers and cables, received Rs 5.84 crore from Reliance Jio today.

Representatives of the firm presented the bank draft to Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and said the company would deposit whatever amount it owed to the civic body.

Councillors Jai Kaushik, Narendra Lubana, Harinder Malik, Suneet Singla and Suresh Verma and Municipal Corporation XEN Pramod Kumar were present on the occasion.

The Mayor asked MC officials to take cognisance of the issues raised by the firm representatives. He asked the representatives to deposit the dues of their other towers and lines as soon as possible.

Goyal said if other mobile companies did not deposit their dues, their connections would be snapped.

He informed that a total of 318 towers of Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, ATC, Indus and Jio company were installed in the city, but the companies had not paid the prescribed fee since 2016. Reliance Jio has now deposited the fee dues of 19 towers.

In the past one year, about Rs 12-crore dues were recovered from mobile companies. The Mayor was told that the records of some files related to Reliance Jio, 16 files of Indus Company, 13 of Airtel, 18 of Vodafone, three of BSNL and 16 of ATC were missing. The Mayor said after finding the files, the dues would be recovered from these companies.