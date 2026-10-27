Relief for commuters as Chandigarh revokes Rapido licence suspension after 45 days

Providing some relief to daily commuters, Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the licence of aggregator M/s Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) after 45 days.

The State Transport Authority (STA) had suspended Rapido’s licence for six months.

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Following an appeal filed by the aggregator against the suspension, UT Transport Secretary Diprava Lakra revoked the order.

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The order stated that Rapido’s operations would remain under intensive surveillance for the next two months to ensure full compliance with local transport rules.

Rapido originally secured its aggregator licence on October 23, 2023, under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020. The licence later came under the newly notified Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.

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Following inspections and the issuance of a show-cause notice in October 2025, the STA suspended Rapido’s licence for six months on September 8.

Challenging the suspension, the company argued that the shutdown had caused significant commercial distress and jeopardised the livelihoods of nearly 30,000 registered drivers and their dependents.

While reviewing the case, Transport Secretary Diprava Lakra noted that the company had already served 45 days of the suspension and that imposing the maximum penalty at the first instance appeared to be excessive.