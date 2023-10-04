Relief for farmers as govt allows removal of sand in fields till October 5

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 3

The government has decided to accept the demand of the farmers who had lost their crops to sand accumulated during the change of course of the river in the recent floods due to the change in course of the Ghaggar River. The state government has now allowed the farmers to remove the deposited sand from their agriculture fields.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, who forwarded the demand of farmers from Dera Bassi Sub Division area, said that the government’s decision will come as a relief to the farmers. They can now remove the layer of sand from their flood-hit fields until October 5 on their own.

They shall, however, follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the removal of earth by farmers and the disposal of earth by district mining officers through auction. Intimation of the same shall be given by the farmers to the concerned office of the District Mining Officer. The Office of District Mining Officer shall ensure that no such removal takes place from any approved agriculture mine (CMS or PMS). It shall also ensure that no illegal mining of minor minerals takes place under the garb of the above notification. Anyone found in violation of the directions shall be prosecuted as per the provisions under the Mining Act or Mining Rules.

