Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 16

City traders are likely to get a major relief with the UT Administration considering a one-time settlement scheme pertaining to pending VAT cases on the lines of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The city traders have been seeking relief for a long time. An official says the Excise and Taxation Department is preparing a proposal to settle old VAT cases. It will soon be sent to the administration for approval. The decision will be implemented once the UT Administrator gives assent.

May get Exemption in interest, tax dues Under proposed one-time settlement scheme, the UT will allow exemption in interest and tax dues of traders facing pending VAT cases

Excise Dept is preparing a proposal to settle old cases; it will be sent to UT & after Administrator’s nod, it will be implemented

The administration will set a time limit for settlement of old cases under the proposed one-time settlement scheme

Dept is studying policy adopted in Punjab and other states in this regard; traders have been demanding relief on Punjab pattern

Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), says there are 8,000 to 10,000 traders in the city facing pending VAT cases. Besides providing relief to traders, the administration will also generate revenue by settling these cases.

He says they have been demanding settlement of old cases on the lines of other states. The Punjab and Himachal Pradesh governments had in the past come up with a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to settle pending VAT assessment cases of traders.

The official says the administration will set a time limit for the settlement of old cases under the proposed OTS scheme.

Besides traders and industrialists, there are many contractors who are facing pending VAT cases. Under the OTS scheme, the administration will allow exemption in interest and tax dues.

The official says the department is also studying the policy adopted in Punjab and other states in this regard. The CBM has been demanding relief on the Punjab pattern. Recently, a delegation of the CBM had called on Finance Secretary Vijay N Jade and demanded an OTS scheme for all pending VAT assessment cases on the lines of Punjab.

Charanjiv says they have been seeking permission to rectify old VAT assessment cases. Those prior to 2015-16 are not being rectified at the department level and assessees have to deposit 25% of the dues while filing an appeal with the Excise and Taxation Department, which is not in favour of traders. In two such cases, demands for Rs 82 lakh and Rs 97 lakh were raised, he says.

Thus, they have been demanding implementation of the OTS scheme for outstanding dues on the Punjab pattern.

Pattern adopted by Punjab

Under the OTS scheme in Punjab, discount of up to 90% is given on the demand raised by the department, besides interest and penalty waiver if traders fail to submit Form ‘C’. Cases can thereby be settled by paying only 10% of the total demand raised by the department. Traders say since the Punjab Sales Tax Act is in force in Chandigarh, the administration should adopt the OTS scheme of the state.