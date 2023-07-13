Relief material airdropped at marooned Ambala village

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 12

The Ambala district administration has started taking help from the Indian Air Force to provide relief to the people stranded in the Naggal area where boats couldn’t reach.

As per information, a helicopter airdropped relief material in Bamba village this evening.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen said, “We are taking help from the IAF to provide relief to people in the areas where boats can’t reach. Today, food packets, water, torch and other essential items were dropped from a helicopter in Bamba village. The situation is under control and the water is receding.”

Relief material being dropped from a helicopter.

The Ambala police and Army personnel also evacuated a nine-month pregnant woman, along with her family members, from Alauddin Majra village and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City.

Subhash, a cop, said, “There was around 6-ft water in my village, and my wife is pregnant. We contacted the administration following which a team came and rescued us.”

Sunita, SHO, Naggal police station, said, “We were getting calls that a lady is pregnant and she was in pain following which we conducted a rescue operation and took them to hospital. A team of Army is also there to provide food packets to other people in the village. Another pregnant lady was rescued from Khaira village.”

Meanwhile, the bodies of five persons were recovered in Ambala today.

The bodies of Sampoorn Singh (70) and Mohan (55) were found floating in the water at Chaurmastpur. The body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the railway underpass in Ambala City. He had reportedly deliberately entered the waterlogged underpass. Monty, a resident of Shalimar Bagh Colony, reportedly died due to electrocution. A body was recovered from Shahzadpur late in the evening.

A senior official said the exact causes of death in the five cases would be confirmed in the post-mortem.

