Relief material for flood-hit

Chandigarh, July 18
The Samuh Gurdwara Prabandhak Sangathan, Chandigarh, distributed 600 ration kits among the flood-hit residents of Ropar district. The kits contained essential items such as wheat flour, pulses, refined oil, tea leaves, sugar, turmeric, spices, biscuits, milk powder, salt, candles, matchboxes and medicines. Raghbir Singh Rampur, general secretary of the body, stated that kits have been distributed to residents in ten flood-hit villages.
