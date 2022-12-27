Religious structure shifted in Mohali to ease traffic

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

A 40-year-old religious structure located on the main road separating Phases 7 and 8 of Industrial Area, near the JCT Chowk, has been relocated to facilitate movement of traffic.

The site had turned into a traffic hazard with several accidents taking place there in the past. Anurag Aggarwal, president of the Mohali Industries Association, said Mayor Amarjit Sidhu took the initiative and talked to its caretaker, who agreed to its relocation. Association office-bearers supervised the construction of a structure at a new site.