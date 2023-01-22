Relish millet lunch at Chandigarh Guest House

Chandigarh, January 21
On the occasion of International Year of Millets 2023, the Department of Hospitality, Chandigarh Administration, organised “Table D’ Hôte menu” in the lawns of the UT State Guest House.
The lunch has been arranged for two days - January 21 and 22 - from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. The menu consists of soup, kebabs, main course, desserts and other food items made of foxtail millet, pearl millet, banyard millet, browntop millet, proso millet, bajra and ragi.
On the first day, several people relished millet dishes along with basking in the sun in the UT Guest House lawns.
The lunch will be open tomorrow also. Limited seats are available and prior reservation for the lunch can be made through Chandigarh Tourism App.
The lunch will be open on Sunday also. Limited seats are available and prior reservation for the lunch can be made through Chandigarh Tourism App.
