Removal of load-bearing wall led to Industrial Area building collapse, says report

The removal of a load-bearing wall during renovation work led to the collapse of a two-storey building in the Industrial Area, Phase II, on July 4, claiming two lives.

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According to an inquiry report submitted on Monday, the structural failure was primarily caused by the collapse of the building’s load-bearing masonry system, while the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) framework remained largely intact.

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The findings have been corroborated by a report submitted by the Civil Engineering Department of the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTR).

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According to the report, the collapsed structure was a load-bearing brick masonry building incorporating RCC beams and slabs. The assessment found that the RCC beams and slabs were generally in sound condition, indicating that the failure did not originate in the concrete framework. Instead, the collapse is believed to have begun at the front load-bearing masonry line, triggering a progressive failure of the RCC floor system it supported.

The report also highlighted several structural deficiencies that compromised the building’s stability. It observed that the absence of continuous roof and seismic bands, coupled with large window openings separated by relatively narrow masonry piers, significantly reduced the overall robustness of the load-bearing system. These design features are believed to have made the structure more vulnerable to progressive collapse.

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Importantly, the technical inspection did not reveal any visual signs of significant reinforcement corrosion, concrete deterioration, environmental degradation or any other long-term material distress that could independently account for the collapse.

The inquiry also examined whether the building had violated any statutory regulations. Officials said records confirmed that the building plan had been duly approved by the competent authority and that the owners had obtained the required Fire Safety Certificate. However, the building had not been issued an Occupation Certificate.

Investigators also examined whether there had been any omissions or commissions on the part of those occupying or managing the property, particularly regarding the alleged removal of the front load-bearing masonry wall during renovation. Statements recorded from multiple individuals indicated that the renovation work was being supervised by Tarun Kaushik, who had allegedly instructed the removal of the wall.

The investigation noted that Kaushik himself died in the incident. He was killed along with his close associate, Tarun Jain.

The Chandigarh Administration had ordered an inquiry into the collapse on July 5. The SDM (East) was tasked with probing the incident and determining the cause of the collapse. The Estate Office’s building branch and the UT Engineering Department assisted in the inquiry.