Remove golf practice area from park in week, MC tells Sec 4 RWA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

The Municipal Corporation today issued a notice to the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 4, asking it to remove within a week the golf practice area created in a public park.

Officials said if the golf area was not removed by the RWA, then the civic body would dismantle it. If the RWA did not act on the direction, the civic body may also terminate the MoU signed with it for maintaining the park, they added.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra confirmed the notice had been issued.

In October, Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted how the government property was converted into a golf practice area. A local resident said the MC was very much in the know of the matter.