Remove illegal vendors: Sector 19-C traders

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 8

In the wake of an LPG cylinder blast at an unauthorised vendor’s stall yesterday, traders of Sector 19-C have once again approached the local Station House Officer (SHO) demanding the removal of all illegal vendors from the area.

“This is a great danger to the nearby buildings and general public. Their stalls cause parking problems. It is requested that these unauthorised stalls be removed before a major incident took place,” said Sector 19-C Market Committee in a letter to the SHO.

“These street vendors have encroached on the whole parking lot. They leave their equipment, including cylinders, stoves and carts, in the parking area at night. This is not an authorised vending zone. All vendors in operating from an authorised area should also be instructed to remove their goods and carts at night,” demands the committee. According to the traders, there was a cylinder blast at a “chaat” stall near the electricity transformer behind SCF No. 12 at 5 am on Saturday. The blast was so severe that a tree branch was blown off. Had it occurred during the daytime, it would have put the lives of many visitors at risk in this crowded market.

In June, 2020, the MC’s Special Commissioner had written to the UT SSP for the removal of temporary encroachers from Sectors 15, 17, 19, 22 and other congested markets before 12 noon and after 8 pm. The MC’s enforcement wing is responsible for ensuring that no encroacher runs business from 12 noon to 8 pm. However, neither the MC nor the police could provide relief to the local residents and visitors. A big eatery is operating by encroaching the parking area right in front of the Sector 19 police station. A number of other illegal vendors also run business from the Sadar Bazaar parking lot.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked by visitors block the entry to the houses of local residents.

