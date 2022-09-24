Remove violations within 30 days or face the music, CHB tells Sector 41 allottees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The CHB today issued a public notice to allottees of duplex houses in Sector 41 and directed them to remove building violations within 30 days, failing which these illegal structures would be demolished.

The CHB stated that the public notice should be treated as a notice under Section 15 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act - 1952. Through a public noticed issued on April 29, the CHB had directed all allottees/persons concerned in the duplex houses in Sector 41-A to remove building violations and rectify their dwelling units within seven days, failing which a drive would be undertaken by the board at the risk and cost of the allottees/concerned persons. Further, in compliance of the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dated April 21, the CHB constituted a committee of technical experts to survey 628 duplex flats in Sector 41-A to check structural stability and violations.

The committee has observed that most of the allottees have not yet removed the violations despite clear instructions. Based on the finding of the survey, notices were issued to 420 allottees along with “build-up plans” indicating unauthorised constructions, which are to be removed. In the remaining cases, the CHB is in the process of issuing notices on the similar lines to the allottees.

In all these cases, the allottees have been given 30 days’ time to remove/set right the violations and submit the confirmation along with the structural stability certificate issued by the empanelled structure engineer by the UT.