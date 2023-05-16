Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 15

Even as the local Municipal Corporation recently carried out a drive to remove illegal overhead and low-lying cables across the UT, these are back in several parts of the city, posing a threat to the lives of commuters, especially cyclists using dedicated tracks.

While different service providers had started laying underground cables after obtaining permission from the civic body and paying the requisite fee, these are again being put up illegally at several places.

Hotspots in ut Sec 29, 30, 20, 21, 22, 37, 38, 38 (W), 44 & 45

Dadu Majra, Khuda Lahora and other places Crackdown fails to rein in firms After a series of reports by Chandigarh Tribune on the nuisance of overhead cables, civic body asked telcos to remove these & pay fee to lay underground cables/wires

After 3-month deadline for seeking permission got over, civic body started removing overhead cables in different parts of the city from November 1 last year

Following MC’s action, telcos and Internet service providers rushed to seek permission, generating Rs 18 cr in revenue for MC in shape of fee

Many companies started laying underground cables after getting permission, but these are again being put up illegally at several places across the city

Webs of overhead cables and wires can again be seen in Sectors 29, 30, 20, 21, 22, 37, 38, 38 (West), 44 and 45, besides Dadu Majra, Khuda Lahora and other places.

In most of these areas, the civic body workers had snapped illegal connections and removed overhead cables, causing discomfort to area residents. However, companies have again started laying these overhead, without the fear of law.

“Cables are again being put up openly. The companies had been directed by the MC to lay these underground. Either some cables had not been removed by the MC or those snapped by it have again been restored by the firms,” says Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED).

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “This is a nagging problem. We have removed all illegal wires at least once. Several operators took permission from us to start laying wires underground, which have been granted. In the process, the MC has earned more than Rs 18 crore in revenue. We shall start removing any illegal overhead cable wires which have come up again.”

After a series of reports in these columns highlighting the problem of overhanging cables, the civic body had started removing these in different parts of the city from November 1 last year as the three-month deadline given to the firms to seek permission got over.

There have been reports of mishaps and electricity sparking due to low-lying overhead cables. After MC’s action, different telecom and Internet service providers rushed to seek permission.

The corporation has so far recovered Rs 18 crore in permission fee for laying of underground cables. It expects more funds as the process for permission in other areas is still under process.