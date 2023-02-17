 Renovate infra at Sampark centres, MC, Engg Dept told : The Tribune India

Renovate infra at Sampark centres, MC, Engg Dept told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The Department of Information Technology (IT) has once again issued directions to the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation to repair/renovate infrastructure, upgrade/clean water tanks and toilets, etc., at all Sampark centres in a time-bound manner and submit a weekly report in this regard.

Responding to the earlier directions by the IT Department, interior works such as flooring and paint had already been completed at Hallo Majra, Sarangpur, Dhanas and Daria Sampark centres and work was in progress at Raipur Khurd and Maloya centres, said Rupesh Kumar, Director IT, who himself visited a few centres and reviewed the progress of work. He also considered the suggestions from staff for further improvement.

He said the department was committed towards providing enhanced customer experience and working environment for staff at all Sampark centres in the city.

