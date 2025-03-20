DT
Renowned robotic surgeon Dr Peter C Lim felicitates Dr Swapna Misra

Honoured for her eminent contribution in the field of robot-aided surgeries
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:30 PM Mar 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Renowned robotic surgeon Dr Peter C Lim with Dr Swapna Misra director, obstetrics & gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
World-renowned robotic surgeon Dr Peter C Lim, medical director of Gynaecologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Centre of Hope, and clinical associate professor at the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, has especially flown down from the US to felicitate leading gynae robotic surgeon Dr Swapna Misra, director, obstetrics & gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Mohali, and acknowledge her for eminent contribution in the field of robot-aided surgeries.

Dr Misra, who is also a robotic laparoscopic and cancer surgeon, has treated several women suffering from complex gynae ailments through the world’s most advanced 4th generation robot – Da Vinci Xi. She has undergone the most advanced training under Dr Peter Lim at San Diego in the US. She has also received the highest TR 500 training in the US and is the only TR 500 trained robotic surgeon in the country.

Lauding the efforts of the leadership team at Fortis Mohali for the successful implementation of the robot-aided surgery programme, Dr Peter, said, “I want to congratulate the management and surgeons for successfully conducting robot-aided surgeries and treating several patients suffering from complex diseases. I have mentored Dr Misra and she is truly capable of spearheading this unique programme in the country.”

Dr Misra, said, “I am fortunate to have undergone training under Dr Peter Lim as his expertise and precision is remarkable. Robot-aided surgery has been established as the gold standard procedure for almost all gynaecological surgeries — fibroids, endometriosis, vesico-vaginal fistula, ovarian cyst, salpingo-oophorectomy, myomectomy, hysterectomy and all cancers of the uterus, ovary and cervix. It has revolutionised the treatment of various gynaecological diseases.”

