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Home / Chandigarh / Renu Vig’s tenure ends, Meenakshi Goyal to be acting V-C of Chandigarh's Panjab University

Renu Vig’s tenure ends, Meenakshi Goyal to be acting V-C of Chandigarh's Panjab University

The decision has been taken in view of July 28 being the last working day of Renu Vig as the V-C of Panjab University

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:42 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Panjab University, Chandigarh.
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As the tenure of Panjab University Vice Chancellor Renu Vig ended on Tuesday, Meenakshi Goyal will be the Acting Vice Chancellor.

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Top official sources told The Tribune that Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is also Chancellor of PU, had tasked Goyal, Dean of University Instructions at Panjab University, to discharge the role till a final call on the full-time V-C is taken.

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The decision has been taken in view of July 28 being the last working day of Vig as the V-C. She had been granted a four-month extension by the V-P on March 28, with a search-cum-selection committee also set up.

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The committee is yet to take a final call on the matter. Vig had first taken over as acting V-C of PU and later appointed the 14th and the first woman V-C of the prestigious varsity.

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