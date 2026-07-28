As the tenure of Panjab University Vice Chancellor Renu Vig ended on Tuesday, Meenakshi Goyal will be the Acting Vice Chancellor.

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Top official sources told The Tribune that Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is also Chancellor of PU, had tasked Goyal, Dean of University Instructions at Panjab University, to discharge the role till a final call on the full-time V-C is taken.

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The decision has been taken in view of July 28 being the last working day of Vig as the V-C. She had been granted a four-month extension by the V-P on March 28, with a search-cum-selection committee also set up.

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The committee is yet to take a final call on the matter. Vig had first taken over as acting V-C of PU and later appointed the 14th and the first woman V-C of the prestigious varsity.