Repair of Mubarikpur causeway on

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 21

The Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) today started the repair of the Mubarikpur causeway on the Old Ambala-Kalka road after it was ravaged when torrential rains pounded the region a few days ago.

It may be recalled that one side of the foundation of the causeway was swept away in the raging Ghaggar river between July 9 and 10. A 50-ft breach had left the route in tatters. On August 14, as heavy downpours again battered the region, connectivity on the Dhakoli-Mubarikpur road snapped.

Commuters were badly hit as they had to take long detours to reach Dhakoli and Dera Bassi. Local residents have since been using the National Highway for their commute on the stretch, making the process more arduous for them.

Roshan Lal, a Mubarikpur resident, stressed, “The administration should get it repaired on priority as it affects thousands of commuters.”

Nearby areas such as Alamgir, Khajur Mandi, Tiwana, Dehrr, Amlala, Sadhapur and Sarsini have also suffered massive losses due to the recent deluge.

