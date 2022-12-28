Repair of Sector 17 road gullies begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Road gullies in Sector 17 will soon be repaired. Ward No. 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, along with members of the Market Association and shopkeepers, gathered in front of the Neelam cinema and formally launched the project.

Joshi said, “These road gullies got damaged over the years and need repairs. Though such things are insignificant, these need to be repaired to give a better look to the city.”

This Rs 15-lakh project will include laying of bricks (where necessary), pipe repairs, detection of leakage and cement work.

He said it was after around four decades that the road gullies in Sector 17 were being taken care. Superintending Engineer, Public Health, Vijay Premi and other officials did a round of the market and identified spots that required repairs.