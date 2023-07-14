Repair on, connectivity restored on many Panchkula routes: DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 13

Road connectivity between several places in the district, which was snapped due to landslides following heavy rain, has been restored.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said among others, the road connectivity between Badyal and Samlotha Devi temple near Morni had been restored. She said incessant rain in the district resulted in numerous landslides, leading to road blockades in several areas, particularly in the Morni block.

The DC said the administration mobilised teams to address the situation, which had restored traffic on various roads connecting Morni to Panchkula and Himachal Pradesh.

The connectivity of Jallah to Mandhana road via Chandimandir which too had been cut-off would be restored soon.

Officials said rescue and relief operations had been underway to ensure the safety and well-being of residents affected by heavy rains. Efforts were being made to normalise the situation and restore normalcy in the affected areas, they added.

