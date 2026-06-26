Replace trans-fats with healthy oils: Experts

Non-communicable diseases (NCD) contribute to nearly 67% of all deaths in the country. According to the WHO India NCD profile, among these, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause, accounting for 27% of total mortality, followed by chronic respiratory diseases (11%), cancers (9%), diabetes (3%) and other NCDs (13%).

Advertisement

This growing burden is largely associated with modifiable behavioural risk factors, especially unhealthy dietary practices and insufficient physical activity. In unhealthy dietary practices, industrially produced trans-fats remain a major public health concern because of their well-established association with cardiovascular disease and other NCDs. The global movement toward trans-fat elimination has been spearheaded by the WHO, which supports countries in eliminating industrially produced trans-fats from the food supply as a cost-effective strategy for preventing cardiovascular diseases and improving population health. The WHO recommends limiting trans-fat intake to less than 1% of total daily energy intake, equivalent to less than 2 gm per day for a 2,000-calorie diet.

Advertisement

This was presented during the northern regional meeting on “Roadmap for Replacing Trans Fat with Healthy Edible Oils in India” at the PGI here today. The meeting was organised by The Supporting Healthy Oils & Fats to Replace Trans Fats (SHIFT) Consortium.

Advertisement

The meeting brought together policymakers, public health experts, researchers, food safety regulators, agricultural scientists and industry representatives to develop a collaborative roadmap for promoting healthier edible oils and eliminating industrially produced trans-fats across northern India.

The urgency of this mission is underscored by scientific evidence demonstrating that high trans-fat intake is associated with a 34% increase in mortality and a 28% increase in deaths due to coronary heart disease. In India, trans-fat consumption is associated with an estimated 77,000 cardiovascular disease-related deaths each year. These figures reinforce the importance of eliminating trans-fats from the food supply.