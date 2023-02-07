Replacement of intact pavers at Sec 30 park irks residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Eyebrows are being raised over replacement of paver blocks in good shape with new ones at a park in Sector 30 here.

During a visit to the park, it was found that the old paver blocks were not broken, but still being removed. Area residents asked why these pavers were being removed, hindering the movement of walkers, besides causing a loss to the public exchequer.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors’ Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said it was blatant wastage. “It should be ensured that old blocks are not removed unnecessarily. There should be an audit of all such paver block works.”

Area councillor Taruna Mehta said, “It is a repair work. Some paver blocks had caved in due to plying of tractors or some other reasons. There is a ratio of 60:40 of new and old paver blocks here. All blocks have to be levelled for which about 60 per cent of the old blocks need to be removed.”