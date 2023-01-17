Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Relief from dense fog is expected over the next five days. According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, there is forecast of fog till January 21 in the city. The sky is likely to be clear or cloudy till then. The city witnessed a sunny day even as cold wave conditions prevailed.

The city recorded the maximum temperature of 18.2 °C, slightly higher than yesterday’s 17.4 °C. This is still three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature fell to 4.2 °C from 6.4 °C yesterday. This is again a degree below normal. The night temperature is expected to rise over the next few days.