Republic Day celebrations: UT, Mohali police hold meeting

In view of the upcoming Republic Day (R-Day), a coordination meeting with officials of the bordering police stations of Chandigarh was held with Mohali police counterparts today.

The SHO, Sector 36, SHO, Sector 34, SHO, Sector 49, SHO, Sector 31, SHO, Phase 8, Mohali, SHO, Phase 11, Mohali, SHO, Sohana, and SHO, IT City, attended the meeting, chaired by Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsimran Singh Bal, to enhance security preparedness.

The meeting focused on information sharing, coordinated patrolling, and joint preventive strategies to ensure seamless vigilance across borders and prevent any untoward incidents during the national celebrations.

The Mohali Police is ensuring strict night vigilance through special checkpoints, patrolling, and PCR monitoring to curb anti-social activities and keep citizens safe.

Bal said, “Strategy to deal with sensitive border areas was discussed so that anti-social elements do not take advantage of miscommunication. Faidan village and Jagatpura have also been discussed in detail.”

In an advisory issued today, the Chandigarh Police stated: “In view of the Republic Day rehearsals, the public is advised to avoid roads around Parade Ground, Sector 17, from 9.30 am to 10.15 am.”