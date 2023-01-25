Republic Day: Haryana Speaker to hoist Tricolour at Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 24

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will unfurl the national flag as the chief guest at the district-level Republic Day function to be held at Parade Ground here.

Ambala Lok Sabha MP Rattan Lal Kataria will be the chief guest at the subdivision level programme to be organised at Kalka.

Meanwhile, a full dress final rehearsal was organised at Parade Ground today, where Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik hoisted the flag and took the salute from the marching contingent.

School students gave cultural performances and the ITBP presented a dog show on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh, SDM Mamta Sharma, City Magistrate Gaurav Chauhan, ACP Mamta Sauda, District Education Officer Satpal Kaushik, officials of the district and police administration were present on the occasion.