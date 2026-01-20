RERA attaches GMADA assets for delayed possession of flat in Sector 83

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has written to the District Collector to ensure the recovery of Rs 25.89 lakh from the Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA), judgement debtors, after it failed to comply with the orders issued regarding a complaint filed by resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, related to the delayed possession of a 256 yard plot in Sector 83 Alpha in 2016.

GMADA delayed the possession of plot by three years. The recovery is to be made as arrears of the land revenue from assets of the authority concerned.

GMADA failed to comply with the directions passed by RERA in a complaint proceedings under Section 31 of the RERA Act, 2016, in a case titled Amandeep vs GMADA on February 28, 2025.

The complainant, a Punjab secretariat employee, the decree holder, had filed an execution application in the case on October 14, 2025. Under Section 40 of the Act, the recovery of interest, penalty or compensation is recoverable from defaulter, GMADA in this case, as arrears of the land revenue.

The certificate of recovery explicitly mentions that Deputy Collector is directed to recover the amount from the judgement debtor as arrears of the land revenue from attached property of the respondent as per law.

“The compliance is to be done at the earliest and report be sent to this authority,” the order read.