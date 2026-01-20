DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / RERA attaches GMADA assets for delayed possession of flat in Sector 83

RERA attaches GMADA assets for delayed possession of flat in Sector 83

GMADA delayed possession of plot by three years

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:12 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation purpose only
Advertisement

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has written to the District Collector to ensure the recovery of Rs 25.89 lakh from the Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA), judgement debtors, after it failed to comply with the orders issued regarding a complaint filed by resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, related to the delayed possession of a 256 yard plot in Sector 83 Alpha in 2016.

Advertisement

GMADA delayed the possession of plot by three years. The recovery is to be made as arrears of the land revenue from assets of the authority concerned.

Advertisement

GMADA failed to comply with the directions passed by RERA in a complaint proceedings under Section 31 of the RERA Act, 2016, in a case titled Amandeep vs GMADA on February 28, 2025.

Advertisement

The complainant, a Punjab secretariat employee, the decree holder, had filed an execution application in the case on October 14, 2025. Under Section 40 of the Act, the recovery of interest, penalty or compensation is recoverable from defaulter, GMADA in this case, as arrears of the land revenue.

The certificate of recovery explicitly mentions that Deputy Collector is directed to recover the amount from the judgement debtor as arrears of the land revenue from attached property of the respondent as per law.

Advertisement

“The compliance is to be done at the earliest and report be sent to this authority,” the order read.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts