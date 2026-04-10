RERA relief to flat owner

A RERA court has directed Royale Empire housing project at Peermuchhalla, Zirakpur, to hand over physical possession of a flat to a buyer, Anupama Dandora, after obtaining the necessary certificate.

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The authority calculated delayed possession interest at Rs 31.33 lakh up to March 31 and further directed payment of Rs 18,990 per month from April 1 until the possession is handed over. It directed issuance of a recovery certificate after 90 days. The court held that the promoters and its partners failed to deliver possession within the contractual timeline and also failed to obtain the occupation/completion certificate in the project, which remained unregistered under RERA.

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The respondents raised a preliminary objection that the complaint was not maintainable because a civil suit concerning the property was pending at Dera Bassi. However, the RERA rejected that objection, observing that the civil suit related to a different issue and was not germane to the complaint before the authority.