Rescue wing of Chandigarh civic body gets latest combi tool kits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

The Municipal Corporation has procured combi tool kits for its fire and rescue services wing at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Mayor Anup Gupta today distributed these kits among the staff of four zones, including the fire stations of Sector 17, 32, 38 and Mani Majra.

After an inspection of the tool kits, the Mayor said these kits, consisting of modern tools, had been procured at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

He said the introduction of the kits marked a major step towards strengthening the wing. Comprising 28 articles, these kits will prove invaluable in assisting firefighters in dealing with contingencies during road accidents, lift rescue and building collapse etc.

Gupta said the kits consisted of state-of-the-art equipment designed to aid in extricating individuals trapped in vehicles as well as in rescuing people from collapsed structures. These tools will enable the firefighters to respond effectively to emergencies.