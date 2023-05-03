Reserve price cut by up to 30%, auction on May 6 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 2
Unable to auction off the remaining 22 liquor vends, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has further reduced the reserve price by up to 30% for the tenth auction to be held on May 6.
In the auctions held on April 27 and May 1, the department had failed to allot even a single vend out of the remaining 22 vends. Both auctions were held after reducing the reserve price by 25%.
In the seventh auction, three liquor vends were auctioned, while in the sixth auction, there were no takers.
Of a total of 95 vends, 73 have been auctioned and 22 are still lying vacant.
For the financial year 2023-24, the department has fixed a target to generate revenue of Rs 830 crore on account of liquor vend licence fee. So far, the department has earned nearly Rs 400 crore.
