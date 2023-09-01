Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Resident doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, here will go on indefinite strike from September 4 to press for the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission’s (CPC) recommendations with regard to stipend.

The doctors have been protesting for the past several months, but their demands have not been met by the authorities concerned.

The doctors say they are being paid a stipend that is much lower than what their counterparts in other states are paid. They are also demanding that the hostel and mess fees be waived.

The strike is likely to affect healthcare services in the city.