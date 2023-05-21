Resident duped of Rs 3.1 lakh

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked by the police for duping a city resident. A woman reported that an unidentified person forged documents to siphon off Rs 3.10 lakh from her account. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station and started investigation. TNS
Theft case
Chandigarh: The police have booked an unidentified person for stealing plumbing material from a water tank at a house in Sector 49. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station on a complaint filed by Rishab.
