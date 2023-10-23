Resident duped of Rs 6.45 lakh in online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Navin Gupta of Sector 43 reported that a caller posing as an employee of a company duped him of Rs 6,45,000 by promising him a job. He received a fake offer/appointment letter through email on June 22. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Case against immigration firm

Chandigarh: A resident of Ludhiana has alleged that Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, MD, Blue Sapphire Immigration and Educational Consultants Private Limited, Sector 34, cheated her of Rs 20,47,810 on the promise of providing work visa of Canada to her. A case under Sections 420 of the IPC & 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

One booked for impersonation

Chandigarh: Principal and Centre Superintendent, Modern Ways Model School, Sector 29, Grish Sachdeva reported that Mukesh Kumar of Bhiwani was caught taking Haryana State Group D Exam in place of original candidate Raman Nain on Saturday. He has been arrested.

