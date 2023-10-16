Resident held with heroin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Ritvik, a resident of Ram Darbar, and recovered 1.60 gm of heroin from his possession at Sector 49. A case under Sections 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS
Biker held for using fake Number
Chandigarh: The police have arrested Kamal Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, at Sector 11 for using a fake registration number on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was stolen from Panchkula. A case under Sections 471, 473 and 411, IPC, has been registered.
