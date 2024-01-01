Chandigarh resident loses Rs 11.26 lakh to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Fraudsters have swindled two local residents out of over Rs 12 lakh.

A Sector 35 resident was duped of Rs 11.26 lakh. He alleged that he had sought escort service through a company. The fraudsters made him make multiple payments on account of various charges.

After paying Rs 5.89 lakh, the complainant asked for a refund. The police said responding to the complainant’s demand for a refund, the fraudsters requested him to make additional deposits. The resident had transferred over Rs 11 lakh over the past few months.

He realised that he had been duped and reported the matter to the police. The cybercrime police have registered a case of cheating and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a doctor was duped of Rs 91,000 by an imposter who posed as an Army man. The victim, a dermatologist from Sector 44, received a call from someone claiming to be Satish Kumar, an Army personnel stationed at Chandimandir, Panchkula. The caller sent a fake ID and Aadhaar card to the victim.

The imposter claimed that 95 Army personnel required consultation, and inquired about the consultation fee. He insisted for a video call to which the victim agreed.

During the call, the suspect tricked the victim into opening her Paytm account and adding her credit card details. Later, the doctor found that two transaction of Rs 45,500 each were made from her account. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

