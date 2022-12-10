Resident loses Rs 90K to fake power bill scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

A Sector 48 resident has fallen prey to the ongoing fake power bill scam, losing Rs 90,000.

Victim Babloo Kumar, a resident of Sector 48 and constructing a house in Mohali, claimed he received a text message today saying the electricity connection to his house would get disconnected by evening as the last bill had not been updated.

The unsuspecting victim rang up the number mentioned in the SMS, and was asked by the suspect to download ‘QuickSupport’ app.

“Soon after downloading the application, Rs 90,100 was transferred out of my bank account,” he claimed. A complaint has been lodged with the police and an investigation has been initiated.