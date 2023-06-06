Residents air grievances at Haryana Speaker’s Janata Darbar

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 5

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta held a Janata Darbar at Huda Field Hostel in Sector 6 here today and heard out residents of Panchkula district.

At the event, Ram Singh, a resident of Rattewali village, complained about electricity wires passing over his house, which posed a safety hazard. Despite having filed an application with the department, no action had been taken thus far, he added.

Gupta contacted the officer concerned from the electricity department and ordered the removal of the hazardous wires at the earliest.

Residents of Kona village aired their grievances pertaining to the under-construction National Highway 105. They said due to the highway’s height and four-lane structure, vehicles zipped past at high speeds, posing a threat to children who needed to cross the road to reach the local middle school. In response, Gupta assured them that he would write a letter to the authorities concerned to construct an underpass for students to cross to the other side of the road. Councillor Harendra Malik was present at the event.