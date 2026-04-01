Residents can opt for self-enumeration in Chandigarh from April 16 to 30

The UT Administration has appealed to residents to opt for self-enumeration during Census-2027, which will commence on April 16, to ensure accurate and timely submission of their information.

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Addressing mediapersons today, Dr Navjot Khosa, Director, Census Operations, UT, and Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer, said Census-2027 would be conducted in two phases in Chandigarh.

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In Phase I, self-enumeration would be conducted from April 16 to 30 and house-to-house exercise from May 1 to 30. In Phase II, population enumeration (PE) has been scheduled for February 2027.

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Phase I will focus on housing conditions, amenities and assets, and it will form the basis for Phase II of population enumeration (PE), said Dr Khosa.

They urged the residents to provide accurate information and extend full cooperation to enumerators. All information collected will be kept strictly confidential and used only for statistical purposes.

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However, the officers urged the residents not to give any ID proof or document, such as Aadhaar card and voter card, to enumerators or share any OTP or click any link during the census process.

Talking about key features of the census, Dr Khosa said it would be the first-ever digital census, including use of mobile applications, introduction of self-enumeration through an online portal, real-time monitoring via Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) and use of web-based mapping for creation of house-listing blocks (HLBs).

She said citizens could participate in self-enumeration through the official portal (https://se.census.gov.in) during the specified period. After the submission of information, a unique SE ID will be generated, which must be shared with the enumerator during field verification. The DC said it would be the 16th census in India and the 8th after Independence. The last census was conducted in 2011. The 2021 census was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The census data serves as a primary source for planning welfare schemes, policy formulation, infrastructure development and allocation of resources. It also plays a crucial role in delimitation of constituencies and supports research and development activities.

On administrative arrangements, a total of 2,045 house-listing blocks have been created in Chandigarh and 2,250 enumerators along with 375 supervisors (including reserve) appointed. A comprehensive training programme for staff has been conducted. Further training for enumerators and supervisors has been scheduled from April 16 to 29, added Dr Khosa.

“The census is not merely a data-collection exercise but a foundation for national planning and development,” said Dr Khosa, adding that a national toll free number (1855) for the census will be operational from April 16 in Chandigarh. This helpline intends to help the public with queries related to self-enumeration, house-listing operations and filing complaints.