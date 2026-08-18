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Home / Chandigarh / Residents demand closure of Jagatpura waste plant, set Sept 7 deadline

Residents demand closure of Jagatpura waste plant, set Sept 7 deadline

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Local residents raise health concerns near the waste processing plant at Jagatpura. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Residents of Phase 11, Sector 48, Industrial Area, Phase 9, and surrounding villages held a meeting on Monday to raise concerns over pollution and alleged health hazards caused by the waste processing plant at Jagatpura.
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The residents claimed that nearly two lakh people in Phase 11, Sector 48, Industrial Area and adjoining villages, including Jagatpura, Kambali, Dharamgarh, Kambala and Rurka, were facing breathing problems due to the foul smell emanating from the plant.

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Demanding its permanent closure, the residents announced that if the plant was not shut down by September 7, they would block garbage trucks headed towards the facility. They said normal traffic and public roads would not be disrupted.

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The protesters said they had submitted memorandums to the Mayor, MLA, Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation officials. They also met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who, they said, assured them that the issue would be resolved within 15 days.

Core committee members Pawanjit Singh Bhangu, Gurnam Singh Gill (Kambali), Amarjit Singh Kambali, Bakhshish Singh, Kulwant Singh Kler, Mohali councillors Opinderpreet Kaur Gill, Amarjit Singh, Gaurav Jain and Narpinder Singh Rangi attended the meeting.

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