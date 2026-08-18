Residents demand closure of Jagatpura waste plant, set Sept 7 deadline

Advertisement

The residents claimed that nearly two lakh people in Phase 11, Sector 48, Industrial Area and adjoining villages, including Jagatpura, Kambali, Dharamgarh, Kambala and Rurka, were facing breathing problems due to the foul smell emanating from the plant.

Advertisement

Demanding its permanent closure, the residents announced that if the plant was not shut down by September 7, they would block garbage trucks headed towards the facility. They said normal traffic and public roads would not be disrupted.

Advertisement

The protesters said they had submitted memorandums to the Mayor, MLA, Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation officials. They also met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who, they said, assured them that the issue would be resolved within 15 days.

Core committee members Pawanjit Singh Bhangu, Gurnam Singh Gill (Kambali), Amarjit Singh Kambali, Bakhshish Singh, Kulwant Singh Kler, Mohali councillors Opinderpreet Kaur Gill, Amarjit Singh, Gaurav Jain and Narpinder Singh Rangi attended the meeting.