Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

Residents of Mohali districts and nearby areas have demanded that the Vande Bharat train be given a route from Ambala via Mohali.

Mohali Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Railways demanding that the Vande Bharat train, which will start from Delhi to Amritsar, should have a stop at Mohali. A copy of this letter has also been sent to Manish Tewari, MP, Sri Anandpur Sahib.

According to information, the Vande Bharat Express train will complete the journey of about 450 km in about five hours with stops at Ambala and Ludhiana.

“Its route can be from Ambala via Chandigarh and a stop can be given at Mohali. It will facilitate the people of Mohali and Chandigarh as well as nearby areas,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Bharat #Mohali