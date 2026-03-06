DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Residents flag contaminated water supply in Fatehgarh Sahib villages

Residents flag contaminated water supply in Fatehgarh Sahib villages

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:47 AM Mar 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Despite the launch of a major canal-based water supply project, residents of several villages in Bassi Pathana and Khera blocks are facing the problem of contaminated drinking water supply.

Advertisement

The villagers said leakages at several points in the pipeline network allow contaminated water to enter the supply lines.

Advertisement

They said that the situation had created constant fear of water-borne diseases, adding to their daily difficulties.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Baljit Singh Bhutta, halka in charge for SAD, said he had been visiting various villages in the two blocks of the district. “Villagers complained that they were being supplied dirty and unsafe drinking water, posing serious health risks. This is despite the government’s project worth Rs 112 crore to supply canal water to 92 villages of Bassi Pathana and Khera,” he added.

The leader alleged that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no effective steps had been taken to improve the situation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts