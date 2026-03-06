Residents flag contaminated water supply in Fatehgarh Sahib villages

Despite the launch of a major canal-based water supply project, residents of several villages in Bassi Pathana and Khera blocks are facing the problem of contaminated drinking water supply.

The villagers said leakages at several points in the pipeline network allow contaminated water to enter the supply lines.

They said that the situation had created constant fear of water-borne diseases, adding to their daily difficulties.

Meanwhile, Baljit Singh Bhutta, halka in charge for SAD, said he had been visiting various villages in the two blocks of the district. “Villagers complained that they were being supplied dirty and unsafe drinking water, posing serious health risks. This is despite the government’s project worth Rs 112 crore to supply canal water to 92 villages of Bassi Pathana and Khera,” he added.

The leader alleged that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no effective steps had been taken to improve the situation.