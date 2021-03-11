Residents fume over CHB notices

Chandigarh, August 19
Residents of Sector 46 and 47, whose houses (rear side) are situated alongside the Sector 46-47 main road, were served notices by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on August 10 to shut their “illegal water drain outlets”.
According to the notice, the outlets release “water on the cycle track”. “But the water outlet that we have put up is for rainwater,” explained a resident. “How can a huge amount of rainwater be disposed of through the internal sewerage of the house?” he asked.
“During monsoon, our house will get filled with rainwater,” another resident said.
“If any changes need to be made, those will require time and money. We have just been given 10 days to comply with the notice,” he added.
The residents accept that waste water from kitchens or bathrooms should not be released onto the cycle tracks. “But a huge amount of rainwater should be allowed to be let out onto the road,” he added.
“Or the CHB should lay a storm water pipeline behind our houses so that we can attach our rainwater pipes to it. In this time and age when people don’t get water to drink, the Chandigarh Administration is wasting clean rainwater,” a resident added.
The residents said they would also meet the local ward councillor to find an amicable solution to the problem.
“We will also raise the issue at a meeting of the Residents Welfare Association,” said a resident.
Meanwhile, an official of the Engineering Department said rainwater released form these outlets would damage the cycle track which then needed to be recarpeted.
Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said these outlets were illegal and had to be removed.
