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Home / Chandigarh / Residents gift trash bin to Mayor, MC Commissioner

Residents gift trash bin to Mayor, MC Commissioner

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:34 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Ward No. 22 councilor Harvinder Singh presents trash bin as Diwali gift to Mohali MC Commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha in his office on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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Fed up with unclean roads and neglected public parks for the past six months, Aerocity councilors, RWA representatives and residents staged a novel protest against Mohali Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha by presenting them with a trash bin wrapped as a Diwali gift.

While Mayor was not present in the office, high drama was witnessed inside Commisioner's office as angry residents and councilors narrated their woes.

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With a glittering 'Diwali gift' lying on his table, Garha sat quietly, head down, in his chair and listened to their woes before assuring them that a tender in this regard is in the offing on November 6 and their problem will be resolved soon.

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Garha was unavailable for a comment.

Later talking to mediapersons, ward No. 22 councilor Harvinder Singh of SAD said, "It has been six months that our area (Aerocity, Naraingarh Jhungian and Rurka village) came within extended jurisdiction of Mohali MC. Since that day internal roads have not been swept. Parks are full of garbage. We were better off when panchayats used to take care of cleanliness. This government has made Panchayats defunct and is incompetent to take care of basic needs. Stray dog bite cases and cattle population is increasing but no one is listening. AAP government has failed here totally. In the AAP government's rein, Kulwant Singh is MLA, son Sarabjeet Singh Samana is Mayor and look at the condition of Aerocity. "

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The protesters said when we approach MC they put the blame on Gaya. When we go there, GMADA officials put the blame on MC. "Where do we go now. We will block the Airport Road if situation does not improves soon, " protesters said.

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