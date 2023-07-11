Residents in distress as rain continues

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, July 10

Residents of Gulmohar City Extension continued to vacate the buildings today. The residents were brought down from their houses with the help of ladders even as the water level continued to remain more or less the same.

The residents stranded on the fifth and sixth floors of the building have been sending distress messages asking for food, milk and drinking water as the biggest housing society of the area remains without power and drinking water supply for the third day.

Those who managed to get down were seen leaving the society with baggage and luggage in their cars. “We will be staying with our relatives in Chandigarh till the situation gets back to normal. There has been no support from the Municipal Council or the administration. The residents here are on their own,” resident Brajesh Sharma said.

New Chandigarh

New Chandigarh residents alleged that a developer dug up the road near the light point that leads to Chandigarh to drain out rainwater from their residential project to the nearby fields.

Sahil Puri, a resident, said, “The residents of Ambika Florence society and other neighbouring areas are stuck. The emergency services such as fire service and ambulance have been left paralysed in the area. Thousands of residents, including children and elderly, have been deprived of emergency services and their day-to-day business.”

“First they started their project on a dried bed of rivulet by blocking the natural course of the rivulet and now they dug the road without permission,” another resident said.

The residents urged the Punjab Government to take strict action against the erring persons and the passage be restored immediately without any further delay.