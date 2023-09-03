Residents living near motor market harried lot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Residents of housing societies in Sector 48 are facing inconvenience as vehicles continue to be parked and repaired on the roadside and parking lots outside the motor market.

Resident

With the MC turning a blind eye to the issue, encroachments in the sector are increasing with each passing day. The situation becomes the worst during Saturdays and Sundays when a large number of vehicles queue up on the roads and parking lots for repair.

“We find it difficult to enter our society gate during the weekend. A large number of vehicles are repaired on the path, clogging the roads. There is no check on the menace by the MC,” a resident said.

A member of the Resident Welfare Association, Sector 48, said: “This problem has persisted for a long time but the authorities do not bother to address it. Encroachments are not the only issue, miscreants also create nuisance after getting drunk in their cars as there is a liquor shop at the motor market. Women find it difficult to pass through the area.”

Mechanics have even encroached on the forest area adjacent to the motor market where they repair vehicles and dump old ones.

A large number of vehicles can be seen parked on a kutcha path alongside the boundary of the motor market. Residents have also complained of insanitary conditions in and around the area.