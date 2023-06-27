Residents of Khuda Lahora find chinks in paver work

Chandigarh, June 26
Alleging poor quality work in laying paver blocks at Khuda Lahora, local residents got the work stopped and protested at the site.
The work is being carried out by a contractor of the MC.
A local activist, Gurminder Singh, alleged though the existing paver blocks were in a good condition, the new ones were being laid poorly. He alleged the workers were using old material while laying the pavers. They should properly dig up the area and use new cement to lay the blocks, otherwise these would come off soon.
He alleged it was a scam and the residents had asked the workers to call the contractor and explain. The residents raised slogans against the authorities and sought quality work. They had obstructed the work yesterday also.
Meanwhile, the area SDO visited site today to take stock of the matter, said the residents.
